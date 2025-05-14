Juventus face a critical end to their season as they look to secure a top-four finish and qualify for next season’s Champions League. The Bianconeri must win their remaining two fixtures to guarantee their place among Europe’s elite, bringing significant pressure to bear on both players and coaching staff.

The club have endured a turbulent campaign, one that has already seen a managerial change in pursuit of better results. Despite the shift, Igor Tudor’s appointment has yet to yield a marked improvement in form. Still, he now finds himself with a narrow window of opportunity to guide Juventus over the finish line.

A Decisive Moment in the Season

With confidence low and consistency lacking, Juventus approach their final matches needing to secure victories against Udinese and Venezia. These fixtures offer a straightforward path on paper, but recent performances suggest there is little room for complacency. While the team have shown moments of promise, their overall inconsistency continues to raise concern.

The next two games will define the outcome of their season. A successful outcome would ensure a return to the Champions League, while any slip could cost them dearly. The importance of these matches is not lost on observers or former players.

Champions League

Ciro Ferrara Stresses Importance of Champions League

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Ciro Ferrara underlined the necessity of qualifying for Europe’s top competition, reinforcing that it has been the club’s ambition from the outset. He stated:

“The Champions League is the objective declared at the beginning of the season, it must be won for a whole series of reasons. In this case too, everything will be decided in the last two games, it is fundamental.”

Failing to secure a place in the top four would be a bitter blow for Juventus, both on a sporting and financial level. The club must now summon the resolve to deliver under pressure, knowing that their hopes for progress and stability hinge on two performances that cannot fall short.