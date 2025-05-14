Juventus are currently in the top four of Serie A and have a strong opportunity to secure Champions League qualification. However, their inconsistent performances throughout the season have left many of their supporters uncertain about the team’s ability to finish the campaign strongly.

The club began the season with ambition but have been plagued by a lack of consistency that has resulted in the loss of valuable points. Matches that should have been straightforward victories have often ended in frustration, leaving the Bianconeri in a delicate position as the season draws to a close.

Inconsistency Undermines Confidence

With two games remaining, Juventus must face Udinese and Venezia. On paper, these are opponents that the club should be capable of defeating comfortably. However, the team’s recent form offers little assurance. Supporters are rightly concerned about whether the players can deliver under pressure when it matters most.

There is an air of tension around the club, as fans and analysts alike recognise that Juventus have shown little in the way of a reliable pattern. Too often, positive results have been followed by unexpected setbacks, making it difficult to predict outcomes with any confidence.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Vignola Voices Concerns

As quoted by Tuttojuve, former Juventus midfielder Beniamino Vignola has voiced his concerns over the current situation. Reflecting on the team’s prospects, he stated:

“To be honest, I’m very scared, as I think many are. We’ve reached the final rush and there’s no more room for error, Juve has made a lot of them this year. Qualifying for the most prestigious cup has a vital value from an economic/financial point of view. The project was born under the banner of young people, with the aim of settling the accounts. Of course, the results count, they haven’t been brilliant.”

Juventus are undoubtedly in a position to achieve their objective, but they must display a level of consistency that has so far eluded them. If they are to secure Champions League football, they cannot afford any further mistakes in their final two matches.