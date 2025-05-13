Juventus remain in fourth place on the Serie A table despite recording two consecutive draws in their most recent matches. The Bianconeri continue to face difficulties in securing victories, and the race for the final Champions League qualification spot is becoming increasingly competitive.

Several clubs are contending for fourth place, yet Juventus have so far retained their position largely due to the inconsistency of their direct rivals. The lack of decisive results from these competing teams has enabled Juventus to hold on to their current standing, even as their own form has faltered.

Critical Fixtures Ahead in Champions League Race

With two matches remaining, Juventus are level on points with Lazio and hold a one-point advantage over AS Roma. They lead Lazio on goal difference, which could prove decisive should teams finish the campaign with identical point totals. Like their immediate competitors, Juventus have two opportunities left to secure their place in next season’s Champions League.

Their next fixture is against Udinese at home, a match that offers a promising opportunity for three points. As reported by Calciomercato, if Juventus win that match and the following results occur, Lazio loses to Inter Milan, AS Roma loses to AC Milan, and Bologna fails to win away at Fiorentina, Juventus would secure fourth place before the final day of the season.

Champions League Trophy

Qualification Still in Juventus’ Hands

Such a scenario would make the final match of the campaign, against Venezia, effectively a formality. The team’s destiny remains in their own hands, and victories in their remaining two matches would guarantee their return to Europe’s elite competition.

The situation remains finely balanced, but with favourable results and improved form, Juventus have a realistic path to sealing Champions League qualification. Their ability to rise to the occasion in these final fixtures will determine whether they succeed in reclaiming a place among the continent’s top clubs.