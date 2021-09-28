Juventus director expects Dybala’s renewal to take some additional time

Prior to Sunday’s encounter against Sampdoria, many expected Juventus to finalize Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal sooner rather than later.

The situation has been dragging for a while, but both the club and the player’s agent (Jorge Antun) have been confident in their ability to reach a deal following some positive talks during the last few weeks.

However, it appears that things need some extra time to crystalize, at least according to the Bianconeri’s sporting director, Federico Cherubini.

“I’m just going to say that there is optimism and serenity. With Paulo, we agreed to take some time due to the many close commitments of this period,” the director told La Gazzetta dello Sport via ILBianconero.

Therefore, the two parties may have agreed on taking a break from the negotiations before resuming later on. Perhaps this isn’t exactly the news that Juventus fans were hoping to read, but it shouldn’t be taken in a negative light either.

The Argentine has been one of the team’s most influential stars since making the move from Palermo in 2015. Nonetheless, his current deal is set to expire by the end of the season.

However, with both parties adamant on finding an agreement, the 28-year-old is still expected to put his signature on a new contract eventually.

La Joya is currently recovering from an injury he sustained against Sampdoria last Sunday, and should be back to action following the next international break.