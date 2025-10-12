LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Lucas Bergvall of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Doncaster Rovers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Juventus are closely following the development of Matias Siltanen, who is considered one of the hottest prospects to come out of Finland.

The Bianconeri have been able to poach some of the finest young talents in Europe over the past few years, including the likes of Kenan Yildiz, Vasilije Adzic, and Dean Huijsen.

The club’s scouts are continuously on the lookout for mesmerising wonderkids, and they have now set their sights on a young man who has been taking Sweden by storm.

Juventus set sights on Matias Siltanen

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Serie A giants have entered the fray for Siltanen, a central midfielder who has been making waves in Scandinavia.

The young Finn was born in Kuopio, and he began his career with his hometown club, KuPS. He managed to burn the stages and became a member of the first team in 2023, before earning a move to Swedish giants Djurgårdens IF last January.

Siltanen has already established himself as a pillar at the club, making 27 appearances across all competitions, and contributing with three goals.

The youngster has been praised for his technical abilities, playmaking skills, and strong character that goes beyond his tender age.

Djurgårdens seeking Lukas Bergvall transfer fee

Due to his position, playing attributes and Djurgårdens affiliation, he has been compared to Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Bergvall, another youngster who was wanted by Juventus.

While the Bianconeri missed out on the Sweden international in favour of the Spurs, they will be determined to prevail in the race for Siltanen, albeit it won’t be easy amidst the growing competition for his services.

The Finland international reportedly has suitors in the Premier League, in addition to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Swedish club is seeking a transfer fee in the region of €20 million, quite similar to Bergvall’s.