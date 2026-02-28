Marcus Thuram could depart Inter Milan at the end of the season, potentially opening the door for Juventus to pursue the striker. The Bianconeri have monitored his situation for some time, yet Inter have previously regarded him as untouchable due to his importance to their project.

The Nerazzurri have consistently rejected enquiries for the French forward, viewing him as integral to their ambitions. His influence in attack has made him one of the standout performers in Serie A, reinforcing the club’s reluctance to sanction a sale.

Juventus Interest Intensifies

Juventus already have his brother, Khephren, within their squad, adding an intriguing dimension to recent encounters between the two clubs. However, the Turin side are reportedly keen to strengthen further and have now been linked with a move for Marcus himself.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, there is a strong possibility that Thuram could leave Inter at the end of the current campaign, although any transfer would require a substantial financial commitment. His performances have not gone unnoticed beyond Italy, increasing the level of competition for his signature.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Financial Hurdles and Rival Interest

The same report indicates that Barcelona have identified him as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski, who may depart at the conclusion of the season. Such interest from a major European club further complicates Juventus’s pursuit.

While Juventus would welcome the prospect of reuniting the Thuram brothers, the financial demands appear significant. Inter are reportedly seeking 60 million euros for the striker, a valuation that is likely to exceed Juventus’s current budgetary capacity.

Unless their financial position changes, the Bianconeri may be forced to reconsider their interest. Despite recognising Thuram’s quality and suitability, the proposed fee could ultimately render the deal unattainable, leaving Juventus to explore alternative options in the transfer market.