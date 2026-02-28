Juventus returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Galatasaray, yet their efforts were not enough to preserve their Champions League campaign after they were eliminated despite forcing extra time with ten men.

Had Juventus managed to score once more in normal time, they would have secured progression and etched their name into the history books. Instead, their European journey has come to an end, leaving them with a clear and singular objective for the remainder of the season.

Focus Shifts to the Top Four

With continental ambitions over, Juventus must now concentrate fully on securing a top-four finish. It represents the only major target still within reach this term, and the pressure to deliver is significant.

The men at the Allianz Stadium face a demanding challenge, beginning with a crucial encounter against AS Roma, a direct rival for fourth place. After dropping valuable points in recent weeks, Juventus have slipped behind their opponents, who currently sit four points ahead.

Allowing that gap to widen further would be damaging to their aspirations, making this fixture particularly high profile. Roma will benefit from home advantage and the backing of their supporters, yet Juventus demonstrated resilience and determination against Galatasaray, qualities they must reproduce domestically.

Kalulu Reflects on Mixed Emotions

Defender Pierre Kalulu acknowledged the emotional complexity surrounding the team following their European exit. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “It’s true that it was an important week for us, but I think after Wednesday’s match, the feeling is a mix. You’re disappointed about the result, but then, with a little more reflection, you review the moves and are still proud of what we showed on the pitch… these past few days the feeling has been a mix.”

His comments encapsulate the balance between frustration and pride within the squad. While elimination remains a setback, Juventus must channel its positive performance into league form. With Champions League qualification now their principal objective, the upcoming clash with Roma could prove decisive in shaping their season’s outcome.