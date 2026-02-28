Juventus take on AS Roma tomorrow in a fixture neither side can afford to lose. Both clubs are direct rivals in the race for fourth place, with Roma currently holding a four-point advantage over the Bianconeri.

Should Roma secure victory, they would extend that lead to seven points, a gap that could prove difficult for Juventus to overturn in the closing stages of the campaign. The stakes are therefore significant for both teams as they seek to strengthen their position in the top four.

Pressure Mounts in the Top Four Race

Juventus are working to rediscover consistency and build on their 3-2 win against Galatasaray in midweek. While that result provided a morale boost, it was insufficient to secure progression to the next phase of the Champions League. As a consequence, their focus must now shift entirely to domestic objectives and securing qualification for next season’s competition.

The men at the Allianz Stadium possess some of the strongest talent in the league and are capable of defeating Roma if they perform at their highest level. However, the physical demands of their recent European encounter remain a concern. After being pushed to extra time, questions have emerged about whether they can immediately replicate that intensity.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Concerns Over Energy Levels

Stefano Agresti has expressed reservations regarding Juventus’s ability to sustain another high-intensity contest so soon. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said, “I don’t think Juve have the energy to play a high-intensity match. The Galatasaray game may have given them renewed confidence, but it could also have sapped their physical and mental energy. Roma are in good shape; they’ve been preparing all week and have Dybala back. Even a draw could be fine for Juve, while Roma have the chance to make a very important step.”

His remarks highlight the contrasting preparations of the two sides. While Juventus may benefit from renewed belief, Roma’s uninterrupted week of training and improved squad availability could offer them a decisive advantage in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.