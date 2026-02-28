Dusan Vlahovic has been out with an injury since November, and Juventus has felt the absence of the Serbian striker. His presence on the pitch has been crucial, and the team has struggled to maintain its attacking threat in his absence.

Luciano Spalletti considers Vlahovic his most important striker at the moment, and Juventus has missed his contributions in key matches. The striker’s injury was the reason Juventus sought to sign a replacement in the January transfer window, but the move did not materialise.

Striker Challenges and Team Concerns

The alternatives have proved unreliable. Jonathan David has failed to consistently deliver, and Lois Openda has shown similar inconsistency. This has been a source of frustration and could affect Juventus’s chances of finishing in the top four at the end of the season. The lack of a dependable striker has emphasised just how important Vlahovic is to the team’s ambitions.

However, there is positive news regarding the Serbian forward. As reported by Tuttojuve, he has made a full recovery and now needs to reach peak physical condition before returning to full training with his teammates. Over the coming days, Juventus will monitor his progress closely, aiming for him to be in optimum shape ahead of his reintegration into the squad.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead to the Season’s Finale

The remaining games of the season are all crucial for the Old Lady. Juventus will need a winning streak to secure a place in the Champions League, as finishing fifth would not guarantee Champions League qualification due to the poor performance of Italian clubs in the competition this term.

With Vlahovic potentially returning, Juventus has the opportunity to strengthen its attack and improve its prospects in the league. His availability could prove decisive in ensuring the team secures a top-four finish and achieves its objectives in the closing stages of the campaign.