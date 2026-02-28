Former Juventus and AS Roma man Zibì Boniek has commented on the match between both clubs this weekend and insists there is still a long way to go in the race for the top four.

Juventus has been one of the strongest clubs in the league this term, demonstrating consistency and resilience in key fixtures. They have shown the ability to raise their performance in important matches, which has been crucial in maintaining their position among the top contenders.

Roma is also performing well, and in recent weeks, they have outshone Juventus on several occasions. This has allowed them to overtake the men in black and white on the league table, creating a challenge that Juventus will be eager to meet in their upcoming encounter.

Juventus and Roma’s Current Form

In the reverse fixture, Juventus deservedly won in Turin, but their current form suggests they are not approaching this clash with momentum on their side.

The Old Lady has proven capable of stepping up in crucial games, and replicating this level of performance against Roma will be essential if they are to maintain their position in the top four. Many observers consider Juventus to have the strongest chance of winning the match, but the competition remains tight, and consistency will be key in the coming weeks.

Roma’s recent surge has demonstrated that they cannot be underestimated, making this match an important test of both sides’ ambitions. Each team will need to deliver a disciplined and focused performance to achieve its objectives.

Weston McKennie and Wesley (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead in the Title Race

As reported by Calciomercato, Boniek emphasises that the season is far from over and Juventus still has ample opportunity to demonstrate its quality. He said, “If we forget about history and rivalry for a moment, we realise it’s as good as Roma vs. Cremonese. Sure, going seven points ahead for Gasperini would be a great achievement. But there’s still a long way to go, and I remind you that I lost a Scudetto that seemed already won.”

These remarks highlight the unpredictability of the league and the importance of remaining focused throughout the remainder of the season. Juventus has shown the ability to rise to the occasion, but consistent performances will be essential to secure a top-four finish.