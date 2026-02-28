When it became clear that Luciano Spalletti could become the next manager of Juventus FC, many fans expressed concern over the future of Manuel Locatelli. The midfielder had previously experienced periods of uncertainty at the national team level, with Spalletti frequently stating that Locatelli was not superior to other options. Fans were puzzled by this, particularly because Locatelli had established himself as a regular starter for Juventus. Many observers questioned how a player so integral to his club could struggle to receive call-ups for Italy.

Despite these concerns, Locatelli has consistently met expectations under Spalletti’s management at club level. His professionalism, work ethic, and consistent performances have made him a key component of Juventus’s squad. Observers and the club alike have recognised his contributions this season, noting that he combines defensive solidity with vision and creativity in midfield, which strengthens the team’s overall performance. His commitment on the pitch has been widely praised by teammates and staff alike, reinforcing his importance to the squad.

Locatelli’s International Prospects

While Locatelli’s international career had stalled under Spalletti, his dedication at Juventus has helped maintain his reputation as a reliable and influential player. His ability to perform under pressure, maintain high standards, and adapt to tactical requirements has strengthened the view that he can continue to be an important figure at both club and national levels in the future.

Manuel Locatelli (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Contract Extension and Club Commitment

His current contract runs until the summer of 2028, with a net annual salary of around 3 million euros. According to Calciomercato, Juventus have decided to begin talks regarding an extension. The club has approached his representatives with a proposal to increase his salary to 4 million euros net per season. The deal would run until the summer of 2030 and mark Locatelli as a central figure in Juventus’s ambitions, demonstrating the club’s long-term commitment to him as a player capable of leading the team to trophies.