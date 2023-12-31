In an interview with the Lega Serie A social channels, Juventus defender Gleison Bremer discussed several topics, including his rapport with Bianconeri legend Giorgio Chiellini.

The Brazilian said he asked the former captain for his blessing to inherit the Number 3 jersey upon his arrival at the club in 2022.

The 26-year-old revealed that he and Chiellini often talk, with the latter offering him valuable advice.

Bremer also opened up on his teammate Federico Gatti, his coach Max Allegri and the title race against Inter.