Juventus have been monitoring Stanislav Lobotka ever since Luciano Spalletti took charge, with the club seeking to strengthen their midfield in the coming weeks. It is an area that the manager considers a priority as he looks to ensure the team remains in the best possible condition. With support expected in the January transfer window, the men in black and white had been preparing to test Napoli’s resolve with a formal approach for Lobotka. The midfielder played a crucial role in the Napoli side that secured the league title in 2023 under the guidance of the current Bianconeri manager, and his quality had placed him firmly on Juve’s radar.

Juventus Reconsider Their Midfield Target

Despite earlier enthusiasm, Juventus are now reassessing its stance on pursuing Lobotka. The midfielder’s relationship with Antonio Conte has reportedly deteriorated, contributing to expectations that he could soon leave Naples. Juventus had hoped to take advantage of that situation, viewing him as a player capable of adding composure and intelligence to their midfield. However, concerns have arisen regarding his physical condition. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the men in black and white believe they require a midfielder with a more reliable fitness profile, and they have not been satisfied with the way Lobotka’s recent physical issues have affected him. This has prompted a shift in thinking as the club weighs the risks of bringing in a player whose availability cannot be guaranteed.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Fitness Concerns Alter Juventus’ Transfer Plans

The Bianconeri already have several injured players within their squad and are reluctant to increase that number by signing someone whose fitness has become a recurring concern. Lobotka’s recent difficulties have raised doubts about whether he could provide the consistency and dependability required for Juventus’ long-term plans. While his technical quality is not in question, the risk associated with an injury-prone player is one the club appears unwilling to take at present. As a result, Juventus are now prepared to explore alternative midfield options that can offer greater reliability as they continue their effort to reinforce the squad sustainably and effectively.