At the Alliaz Stadium in Turin, Como completed a historic double over Juventus, who are now without a win in their last five matches in all competitions.

The Lariani dominated the action from start to finish. They scored an early opener through Mergim Vojvoda, and added a second through Maxence Caqueret at the hour mark, while Luciano Spalletti’s men were hardly able to forge a genuine goal-scoring opportunity.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus, who were dealt a major blow to their Top 4 aspirations after losing 0-2 to Como for the second time this season.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 4.5

The Italian shot-stopper is enduring a wretched run, and he ended up costing Juventus an early goal as he failed to parry away a savable shot to his near post.

Federico Gatti – 6

The former Frosinone man was arguably the best out of a poor bunch. Pulled off an important goal-line clearance to keep his team in the game, and repeatedly pushed forward to support the attacks.

Lloyd Kelly – 5.5

The Englishman was given a few scares by Anastasios Douvikas and couldn’t block Vojvoda’s opener.

Teun Koopmeiners – 5

The Dutchman had a torrid first half, completely losing Vojvoda on the opener, and causing chaos with his passing. He almost made amends by scoring a lovely freekick, but it crashed against the post.

Weston McKennie – 5

This was possibly the Texan’s worst display this season. Lost possession on the play that instigated Como’s opener, and his passes were often too heavy.

Manuel Locatelli – 5

The Juventus captain is always the last to raise the white flag, but his hasty attempt to win back possession left his teammates outnumbered on the counterattack that culminated in Como’s second goal.

Khephren Thuram – 5.5

The Frenchman worked hard in midfield, but didn’t provide the required quality.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Andrea Cambiaso – 5

The Italian wing-back’s runs and crosses never paid dividends against Como’s organised defences.

Fabio Miretti – 4.5

A wasted opportunity for the midfielder who offered little to nothing in the final third before being removed at the interval.

Kenan Yildiz – 5.5

The young Turk had a few flashes of brilliance, but it remains a below-par display considering his high standards. Seemed to be struggling with pain in the calf.

Lois Openda – 5

The Belgian’s pace was supposed to make the difference against Como’s high defensive line, but he was only put through on goal once, and couldn’t beat Jean Butez on the chip.

Substitutes

Francisco Conceicao – 5

The Portuguese winger was supposed to set the right flank ablaze, but he never posed a threat.

Jonathan David – 5

The Canadian couldn’t keep his header down on his solitary chance.

Jeremie Boga – 5

The Ivorian hardly saw the ball, and his rare contributions often ended with him losing possession cheaply.

Filip Kostic – N/A

Vasilije Adzic -N/A