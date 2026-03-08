Juventus put an end to their four-match winless run in emphatic fashion, beating the sorry Pisa by four unanswered goals at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri dominated the action in the first half, but they lacked the final touch. After the break, they rapidly found the opener through Andrea Cambiaso, before doubling their lead with a Khephren Thuram rebound. Kenan Yildiz broke his goal-drought with a superb finish, and Jeremie Boga capped off a marvellous second half by scoring the fourth goal with the last kick of the match.

So, here are our player ratings for Juventus, who boosted their Top Four hopes with a statement victory over Pisa.

Juventus (3-4-2-1)

Mattia Perin – 6.5

The newly-appointed Juventus No.1 was a bystander for the bulk of the evening, but he had to pull off a spectacular save early on to prevent a shocking Pisa opener.

Pierre Kalulu – 7

Th Frenchman repeatedly joined the team’s attack, and won back possession to pave way for the last goal of the match.

Federico Gatti – 5.5

The Italian defender looked shaky at the back, as he almost cost Juventus with two near blunders. Luciano Spalletti took him off at half-time before he could cause damage.

Gleison Bremer – 6.5

A quiet night for the Brazilian, who was largely untroubled at the back. He stole the ball that led to Juve’s third goal, but his challenge on Juan Cuadrado earned him an avoidable yellow card.

Weston MeKennie – 6.5

The American switched back and forth between the right flank and a more central role, and eventually found himself playing as a striker. While he wasn’t as involved in the buildup as usual, he won back possession with sheer tenacity to create the second goal.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.5

The Juventus captain instigated Thuram’s strike after hitting the post with a low drive. His inch-perfect through ball for Boga allowed his old Sassuolo teammate to open his account at the Allianz Stadium.

Khephren Thuram – 7.5

The Frenchman bossed the middle of the park and kept his composure to poach the second goal on the rebound, making it look easier than it was.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7

While it wasn’t exactly vintage Cambiaso, the left-back had the tactical awareness to place himself at the back post, knowing that Yildiz was going to find him. Almost scored a second goal with a sublime curler.

Francisco Conceicao – 8

A superb display from the Portuguese winger, who was an absolute menace for Pisa’s defenders. He wreaked havoc with his pace and dribbles, instigated the opener, and provided the assist for Yildiz.

Kenan Yildiz – 8.5

A sensational outing from the Turkish star, who ran circles around the helpless Pisa defenders. His clever square ball granted Cambiaso the easiest of goals, while his excellent strike showed he can be devastating when playing as a striker.

Jonathan David – 5

The Canadian gets 9/10 for the movement, but 1/10 for the execution. Squandered several promising chances with poor touches and was hauled off at half-time.

Substitutes

Jeremie Boga – 7

Another impressive cameo from the Ivorian, who wasted a couple of inviting chances, but eventually scored a lovely goal with the last kick of the match after skipping past the goalkeeper.

Lloyd Kelly – 6.5

Juventus looked more solid at the back following his introduction.

Fabio Miretti – N/A

Teun Koopmeiners – N/A

Filip Kostic – N/A