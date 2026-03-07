Juventus secured an emphatic 4-0 victory over Pisa in Turin this evening, keeping their pursuit of a top-four finish firmly on track.

Both teams entered the fixture knowing the importance of collecting points at this stage of the season. With only a limited number of matches remaining, the contest represented a crucial opportunity for each side to strengthen its position. For Juventus, the objective was to maintain pressure in the race for a Champions League place, while Pisa required points to improve their own difficult situation.

Despite the final scoreline, the match was far from straightforward during the early stages. Pisa approached the game with determination and defensive discipline, aware that a strong performance was necessary if they were to take anything from the encounter.

Pisa frustrates Juventus early

Juventus attempted to assert control from the beginning, understanding that an early goal would make the contest more manageable. However, Pisa remained organised and resilient, frustrating the home side with a compact defensive structure.

Their determination was understandable given the circumstances they face. With the possibility of relegation looming, every match has become vital for their hopes of remaining in the top flight next season. Throughout the first half, they showed considerable resolve, preventing Juventus from finding the breakthrough.

By half-time, the visitors could take encouragement from their performance, having successfully limited the attacking threat of the hosts. Juventus responded by making changes at the interval, introducing Jeremie Boga for the ineffective Jonathan David and Lloyd Kelly in place of Federico Gatti.

Juventus take control after the break

The substitutions proved to be a turning point in the match. Nine minutes after the restart, Juventus finally broke the deadlock when Andrea Cambiaso found the net, ending Pisa’s resistance.

Once the first goal arrived, the momentum shifted firmly in favour of the home side. Khephren Thuram soon doubled the advantage, reflecting Juventus’ growing dominance as Pisa struggled to contain the pressure.

Kenan Yildiz then added a third goal to complete a convincing performance, before Jeremie Boga scored a fourth in added time to seal an impressive result.

In the end, Juventus delivered a professional display and secured a victory against an opponent many expected them to defeat.