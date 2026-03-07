Juventus welcome Pisa in what represents an important fixture in their pursuit of a top-four finish this season, and this is the starting eleven just announced.

Juventus team v Pisa

Juve has recently recovered from a difficult run of results and has managed to remain unbeaten in consecutive matches. That improvement has helped restore some confidence within the squad ahead of this encounter. Juventus will hope to build on that momentum and collect three valuable points on home soil.

Juventus aiming to maintain momentum

Luciano Spalletti will be aware that his players cannot afford to relax despite Pisa’s struggles this season. While Juventus are widely regarded as favourites, the manager will insist on maintaining focus and discipline throughout the match.

The Bianconeri have enough experience within their squad to understand the dangers of underestimating opponents, particularly during the final weeks of a campaign. Teams battling near the bottom of the standings often display great determination as they fight to avoid relegation, which can make them especially challenging opponents.

Juventus must therefore approach the contest with the right mentality and intensity. Spalletti will expect his players to perform at a high level and ensure that they do not allow complacency to undermine their efforts.

Pisa fighting for survival

Pisa is currently enduring a difficult season and faces the possibility of relegation by the end of the term. However, the team remains determined to fight for survival, and the remaining matches of the campaign are crucial to their hopes of staying in the division.

The players will understand that every point could prove vital in their attempt to avoid dropping into a lower league. As a result, they are expected to approach the match with strong determination and a willingness to compete for the full ninety minutes.

Given the contrasting objectives of the two teams, the fixture could prove more competitive than many anticipate. Juventus will seek to strengthen their position in the race for the top four, while Pisa will battle for their survival, making this an encounter neither side will allow the other to win easily.