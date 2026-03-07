Luciano Spalletti is expected to sign a new long-term contract with Juventus in the coming weeks, and the club has already begun demonstrating its confidence in the manager through several recent decisions. Since arriving in Turin, Spalletti has worked to stabilise the team and implement his ideas, and the Bianconeri appear eager to continue building around his leadership.

In recent months, Juventus have handed new contracts to several players who have performed well under the current manager. These renewals are seen as a clear sign that the club wants to maintain continuity within the squad while supporting the direction set by Spalletti.

Juventus backing manager’s project

The club believe that keeping key players satisfied and committed will help maintain a competitive team as they prepare for next season. Juventus possess a strong squad, and the leadership believes that stability will allow the group to continue improving under Spalletti’s guidance.

Ensuring continuity is a major part of the club’s long-term plan. By retaining important players, Juventus hope to give its manager the foundation needed to build a team capable of consistent success. Maintaining harmony within the squad is also viewed as an important step in keeping the manager fully supported in his role.

McKennie renewal seen as key signal

One of the players considered vital to this strategy is Weston McKennie. The American midfielder has previously faced several attempts by the club to move him on, yet he has remained at Juventus and continued to deliver important performances.

Under Spalletti, McKennie has become an even more significant figure in the squad. His versatility and work rate have made him a valuable asset, and his contributions have now been rewarded with a new contract.

The renewal has been interpreted as a clear demonstration of the club’s commitment to the manager’s project. As reported by Tuttojuve, Pierfrancesco Archetti explained the reasoning behind the decision.

“The renewal of Weston McKennie’s contract was a clear signal that the club intends to embrace the coach’s vision. The American is the ideal player for Spalletti, who uses him everywhere and constantly sings his praises.”