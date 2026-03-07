Luciano Spalletti has expressed his interest in continuing as the manager of Juventus and confirmed that discussions about his future with the club are ongoing. The experienced Italian was appointed to lead the Bianconeri until the end of the current season, but there is growing expectation that his stay in Turin could be extended beyond that initial agreement.

Juventus view Spalletti as an ideal candidate to guide the team for a longer period. His experience and track record in Italian football have earned him the confidence of the club’s hierarchy, and he appears open to the possibility of remaining in charge. Despite some inconsistent performances in recent matches, the manager remains confident that the team can still achieve positive results before the season concludes.

Juventus planning long term stability

The club are believed to be willing to offer Spalletti a contract extension regardless of whether the team qualifies for the Champions League. Juventus see continuity on the bench as a key part of their long term project, and Spalletti’s leadership is considered an important factor in maintaining stability within the squad.

While discussions are already taking place behind the scenes, the manager himself has placed greater emphasis on improving performances on the pitch rather than focusing on contractual matters. His priority remains ensuring that Juventus finish the campaign as strongly as possible.

Supporters have been eager to hear whether he intends to commit his future to the club, and the latest comments from the manager suggest that both parties are aligned in their desire to continue working together.

Spalletti addresses his future

Speaking about the situation, Spalletti confirmed that conversations with the club will continue in the coming days. As reported by Calciomercato, he said:

“The group counts. Thinking about the future… we will talk about it this week. We are tied to the period, we are tied to everything. And then we will talk about my future, the future of Juventus, in complete tranquility . Without any stress. What counts is what the team is doing. My contract has already been discussed with the club, we have agreed to leave the door open when we pass so we can see each other . Now I will go to live in the same building as Comolli and Chiellini to be together even more and talk more often. But It’s about doing well, it’s not about having a contract to show off . We need to perceive the space we still have ahead of us.”