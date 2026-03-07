Juventus signed Lois Openda in the summer after failing to reach an agreement for Randal Kolo Muani, and the club may now regret that decision. The Belgian forward arrived with considerable expectations after impressing during his time at RB Leipzig, where he had established himself as one of the most sought-after attackers in European football.

The Bianconeri were determined to strengthen their attacking options and saw Openda as a player capable of making an immediate impact. However, their primary target had been Kolo Muani, and Juventus had spent a significant amount of time in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain in an attempt to bring the French striker to Turin.

Juventus forced to change transfer plan

Talks with Paris Saint-Germain continued for an extended period, but when it became clear that a breakthrough was unlikely, Juventus decided to abandon those negotiations. With the transfer window progressing and the club eager to secure a new forward, they ultimately chose to move for Openda instead.

That decision reportedly created tension in their relationship with Paris Saint-Germain, as Juventus had walked away from the discussions. Despite that complication, the club hoped Openda would justify their faith by delivering strong performances and adding goals to the team.

Unfortunately for Juventus, that expectation has not been fulfilled. Since the start of the season, the Belgian has struggled to make the desired impact and has been widely regarded as the least effective attacker within the squad. His performances under two different managers have failed to convince, raising further doubts about the wisdom of the transfer.

Obligation clause complicates situation

Despite the difficulties, Juventus may not have the option of ending the arrangement easily. According to Calciomercato, the forward joined the club on loan with an obligation to buy included in the agreement.

The report explains that the clause will be triggered if Juventus finish the season inside the top ten in the league standings. Given the club’s current position and expectations for the remainder of the campaign, that condition appears highly likely to be met.

As a result, Juventus could soon be required to complete the permanent transfer, even though Openda has struggled to prove his value since arriving in Turin.