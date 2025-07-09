Juventus have made a fresh approach to sign Randal Kolo Muani on a permanent basis after his loan spell in Turin. The forward joined from PSG for the second half of the previous season and left a strong impression at the Allianz Stadium.

PSG have continued to perform well in his absence, including success in the Champions League and a strong showing at the Club World Cup. That has given them confidence to reshape their squad, and they now appear open to letting Kolo Muani leave on a long-term basis.

Juventus Push for a Deal After Positive Loan Spell

The attacker quickly settled at Juventus and played an important role in their attack during the second half of the campaign. He was also a key contributor during the Club World Cup, helping the Bianconeri compete at a high level.

His presence gave Juventus a new dynamic, and he ended up moving ahead of other forwards in the squad in terms of team selection. That influence has not been forgotten, and the club are keen to retain his services.

Juventus believe it can secure a favourable deal and has now made an official offer to PSG to bring him back. The forward appears open to continuing in Turin, and the club’s latest move reflects their determination to finalise the transfer.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

PSG Considering Juve’s Loan-to-Buy Proposal

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have sent PSG a formal loan offer that includes an option to buy set at €40 million. The report claims the French side is now considering whether to accept the proposal.

Given their strong squad and recent achievements, PSG could be willing to offload the player, particularly if the financial terms suit them. Juventus, for their part, are hoping the structure of the deal will work for all parties involved.

There is optimism that an agreement can be reached, allowing Kolo Muani to return to Italy and continue building on his momentum from last season. Juventus see him as an ideal long-term option and hopes to complete the transfer soon.