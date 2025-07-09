Juventus are reportedly exploring a move for Granit Xhaka as it looks to add experience and stability to its midfield. The Swiss international currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen, having joined the German side after a notable spell at Arsenal. He played a pivotal role in helping Leverkusen complete the 2023–2024 domestic season unbeaten.

Leverkusen Open to Sale Amid Managerial Changes

Xhaka’s future at Leverkusen has become uncertain following the departure of Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard has been replaced by Erik Ten Hag, and a managerial change of this magnitude often leads to a squad reshuffle. With the Bundesliga champions now entering a period of transition, several key players are expected to leave, and Xhaka may be among them.

The midfielder’s wealth of experience and leadership qualities make him an attractive option, not only for Juventus but also for AC Milan, who have been linked with a move. It comes as little surprise given that Massimiliano Allegri is known to value seasoned professionals highly. Leverkusen, for their part, will not stand in Xhaka’s way should he wish to embark on a new challenge.

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Fee Within Reach for Interested Clubs

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Leverkusen would be willing to sanction the sale for a fee in the region of 15 million euros. The report adds that the club may even be open to offering a discount, particularly if it facilitates a swift deal. This flexibility could work in Juventus’ favour, especially if they are looking to strengthen multiple positions in the squad.

With Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz both underwhelming in recent outings, Juventus could benefit greatly from adding a player of Xhaka’s calibre. His tactical awareness, physicality and experience in top-level competitions may prove crucial as the club seeks to compete both domestically and in Europe in the upcoming season.