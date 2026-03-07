Juventus began monitoring Michael Kayode after he broke into the Fiorentina first team, but Brentford moved more quickly to secure his signature and completed the transfer before the Italian side could act. Since arriving in England, the defender has developed into an important player for the London club and has gained attention for his distinctive long throws, which Brentford have effectively used as an attacking weapon.

The Bianconeri have continued to track his progress in the Premier League and now view him as a potential addition to their squad. Club officials at the Allianz Stadium believe Kayode is among the most promising young defenders in the game and have been impressed by his development since moving to England.

Juventus monitoring Premier League talent

Juventus have recently been linked with several players currently competing in the Premier League. Reports have connected the club with moves for Federico Chiesa and Sandro Tonali, demonstrating their continued interest in talent either playing in England or with strong ties to Italian football.

Kayode has now emerged as another possible target as Juventus evaluate options to strengthen its squad in the coming transfer windows. His performances at Brentford have not gone unnoticed, and the defender is viewed as a player with the potential to grow further if he returns to Serie A.

Brentford set significant valuation

According to Calciomercato, Juventus hold a serious interest in the former Fiorentina academy product and is closely following his progress. However, securing his signature will not be straightforward.

The report indicates that several clubs in England are also monitoring the defender, with Manchester City among those showing interest. This additional competition could make negotiations significantly more complicated for the Italian side.

Brentford are reportedly aware of the growing attention surrounding their player and have set a high valuation as a result. The club are believed to value Kayode at around 30 million euros, which is roughly double the amount they paid when signing him.

Such a figure could prove difficult for Juventus to match, particularly if other clubs intensify their pursuit. The Bianconeri may hope to negotiate a lower fee, but that could become increasingly challenging should further interest from Premier League teams develop.