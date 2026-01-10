Michael Kayode is continuing to impress in the Premier League with Brentford, and Juventus are now showing interest in bringing him back to Italy. The defender has adapted well to English football and is regarded as one of the players contributing strongly to Brentford’s positive campaign this season.

Kayode came through the youth ranks at Fiorentina, where he was viewed as one of the finest defensive prospects in Serie A. Despite that promise, he eventually lost his place in La Viola’s first team. This led to a move to England on an initial loan deal, which has since been made permanent. The change of environment appears to have benefited him, allowing him to regain confidence and consistency at the highest level.

Strong Impact at Brentford

Brentford have exceeded expectations this season, and Kayode has played an important role in their performances. Operating primarily as a right back, he has stood out for his composure on the ball and his physical presence. One of his most notable attributes is his ability to deliver long throws, a skill that has become a genuine attacking weapon and causes concern for opponents when Brentford have possession near the penalty area.

His all-round contribution has not gone unnoticed, particularly by clubs monitoring Italian players abroad. Kayode’s development in the Premier League has strengthened his reputation and positioned him as a defender capable of performing at a high tactical and physical level.

Juventus Monitoring His Progress

Luciano Spalletti is understood to be an admirer of the defender and is keen on the possibility of working with him in Turin. Juventus have begun following Kayode closely as they assess options to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri consider him one of the finest Italian players currently playing outside the country and see him as a potential addition once the campaign concludes.

Although Kayode is competing in the Premier League, interest from a club of Juventus’ stature could be difficult to ignore. The Old Lady believes they may have a strong chance of convincing him should they decide to pursue a formal move.

As Juventus plans for the future, Kayode’s progress continues to place him firmly on their radar.