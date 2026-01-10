Teun Koopmeiners has been linked with a potential departure from Juventus as he continues to struggle to replicate the performances that marked his time at Atalanta. The midfielder had been one of the standout performers at his former club, attracting interest from several top teams across Europe. Juventus were among the clubs pursuing him, and he ultimately chose to join the Bianconeri, where he has been on the books since.

Koopmeiners has faced difficulties in adapting to life in Turin, and his struggles have persisted into the final months of his second season. While he showed versatility earlier in the campaign by filling in defensively under Luciano Spalletti, his primary role remains in midfield. With other defenders now fit and available, the midfielder must prove his worth in the position for which he was originally signed.

Juventus Remain Patient but Expect Improvement

The Bianconeri reportedly remain confident in Koopmeiners’ overall ability, believing he has the potential to succeed in their squad. However, the expectation is clear: he must perform consistently and justify his place in a highly competitive midfield. His development and impact on the team will likely influence both his future at the club and Juventus’ plans for squad reinforcement.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Transfer Speculation and Galatasaray Interest

Recently, Koopmeiners was linked with a move to Galatasaray, suggesting he might be open to a change of scenery to regain form. Despite the rumours, this interest has not materialised into a serious pursuit. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Turkish club has cooled their interest, prioritising other targets instead, and Koopmeiners is no longer considered a primary option for them.

At present, Juventus appear focused on giving the midfielder an opportunity to prove himself rather than facilitating a transfer. His performances over the coming months will be crucial in determining whether he can reestablish himself as a key figure in Spalletti’s squad or if a move away will eventually become necessary.