Juventus boast one of the strongest youth systems in Italian football and has consistently worked to maintain its relevance by recruiting top young talent. In recent seasons, players such as Fabio Miretti have successfully progressed from the youth ranks into the first team, highlighting the effectiveness of the club’s development strategy.

To continue benefiting from their academy, Juventus are determined to improve and expand its scouting network, keeping an eye on promising talents across the globe. The latest prospect on their radar is Vahid Gicic, a 15-year-old currently playing for Serbian side Backa Topola. He has been widely recognised as one of the finest U17 players in the country and is tipped for a bright future in professional football.

Comparison to Previous Breakthroughs

Gicic has drawn comparisons to Dusan Vlahovic, who also emerged from the Serbian league before moving to Fiorentina, where he developed into one of the world’s leading strikers. Juventus see a similar potential in the youngster, hoping that early integration into their system could help him realise his full capabilities. By targeting talents at such a formative stage, the Bianconeri aim to cultivate players who can eventually make a significant impact at the senior level.

Juventus’ Interest and Recruitment Strategy

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus director Damien Comolli has identified Gicic as a player they want to incorporate into their youth system. The club considers him one of the finest young talents in Eastern Europe and is keen to secure his signature before other clubs can act. His addition would strengthen Juventus’ pipeline of emerging players and ensure the academy remains a source of future first-team contributors.

By acting early, Juventus hope to maintain its competitive advantage in talent development while preparing the next generation for both domestic and European success. Gicic represents a long-term investment in that vision, and the club will be eager to integrate him into their youth structure while his potential remains untapped.