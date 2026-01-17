Juventus has been monitoring a possible move for Federico Chiesa since the start of 2025, 18 months after selling the attacker to Liverpool. At the time of his departure, the club was managed by Thiago Motta, who did not wish to work with the Euro 2020 winner, leading to his exit to the Premier League. That decision was influenced in part by concerns over the player’s fitness record during his spell in Turin.

Chiesa has since enjoyed a positive period in England. He won the Premier League in his first season with Liverpool and has avoided the frequent injury problems that affected him while at Juventus. Despite those improvements, the Bianconeri are now considering bringing him back, believing circumstances have changed sufficiently to justify a return.

Juventus’ interest driven by Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti is a central figure in Juventus’ renewed interest. The manager has long been an admirer of Chiesa and previously got the best out of him during his time as Italy national team coach. Spalletti is now keen on a reunion with the winger, and Juventus would like to make that happen during the current transfer window.

The club views Chiesa as a profile that could strengthen the squad, particularly given his experience and familiarity with the environment. However, while Liverpool is open to allowing the player to leave, the conditions attached to any deal present significant challenges.

Federico Chiesa (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Financial hurdles complicate potential return

An update on the situation has been provided by Matteo Moretto, who outlined Liverpool’s stance and the obstacles Juventus faces. Speaking as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “Assistant Kenan Yildiz will have to warm up, because Juventus is looking for this profile. And I’ll give you two updates. The first concerns Federico Chiesa. I repeat, Liverpool tell me they’re asking for around €15 million for a permanent transfer, and a permanent transfer is the only solution, the only way for Juventus to get Chiesa at the moment, because Liverpool will only let him leave on a permanent basis.

“Secondly, Chiesa’s salary at Liverpool is high and the costs of the operation make this operation, this return of Federico Chiesa, complicated, very complicated. So much so that in the last few days Juventus has not had any further contact on this front, despite having made moves a few days ago,”

These factors have slowed progress and currently make Chiesa’s return to Juventus uncertain.