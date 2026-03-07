Juventus are still paying Thiago Motta his full salary despite the fact that he is no longer managing the club, as his contract runs until 2027. The Italian spent a short spell on the Juventus bench, but his time in charge proved disappointing, and he did not complete even the first year of his agreement.

The Bianconeri eventually decided to part ways with Motta and appointed Igor Tudor as his replacement. However, the managerial situation has continued to evolve, with Tudor also moving on before Luciano Spalletti was later entrusted with leading the team. Despite those changes, Juventus remain financially responsible for Motta’s wages because of the terms of his contract.

Juventus seeking financial relief

The club did manage to reduce some financial pressure when Tottenham decided to appoint Igor Tudor as their manager. That development meant Juventus were no longer responsible for paying Tudor’s salary after his departure.

However, the situation involving Motta remains unresolved. Since he is still under contract in Turin, the Bianconeri must continue paying his wages even though he is not currently working for them.

There is now a possibility that Juventus could soon find relief from this obligation. If Motta secures a new managerial role elsewhere, the responsibility for his salary would shift, allowing the club to stop covering those payments.

Tottenham considering managerial change

Tottenham’s recent form has created uncertainty around Tudor’s position. The team have suffered three consecutive defeats since he took charge, leading to speculation that the club may consider a change in leadership.

According to Calciomercato, Motta is among the managers being evaluated as a potential replacement should Tottenham decide to move on from Tudor. Such a development would create an unusual scenario in which the two managers cross paths again only months after their previous changes in position.

For Juventus, the situation is relatively straightforward. The club would welcome Motta returning to the bench of another team because it would allow them to discontinue paying his wages while he is no longer part of their managerial setup.