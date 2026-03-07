Luciano Spalletti has transformed Juventus into one of the toughest sides to face in Serie A since taking charge of the club last year. The experienced Italian arrived at a time when the Bianconeri were struggling for consistency and direction, but his leadership has helped restore stability and belief within the squad.

Before his appointment, Juventus had endured a difficult period under Igor Tudor, and the club ultimately decided to part ways with the former manager in search of a more proven figure. Spalletti was chosen to lead the project, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a reputation for building competitive teams.

Spalletti’s experience has proven valuable

Spalletti’s credentials were already well established before he arrived in Turin. He famously won the Scudetto in 2023 and has remained one of the most respected and successful managers in the game in recent years. That success has helped him command the respect of both the club hierarchy and the players within the dressing room.

Since his arrival, Juventus have been determined to continue progressing under his guidance. The players have responded positively to his methods and approach, and he has managed to build strong relationships throughout the squad.

Unlike the club’s previous two managers, Spalletti possesses a proven track record at the highest level. That experience has helped convince many within the club that he is capable of delivering long-term success in Turin. His leadership style has also earned the trust of the squad, which has been reflected in the positive comments made by several players.

McKennie praises relationship with the manager

Many members of the Juventus squad have spoken highly of Spalletti, highlighting the impact he has had since arriving at the club. The latest player to praise the manager is Weston McKennie, who has been an important figure for the Bianconeri.

The midfielder has enjoyed an impressive period under Spalletti’s management and is eager to help the team finish the current campaign strongly. His performances have been so consistent that he has earned a new contract with the club.

Speaking about his relationship with the manager, McKennie said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Working with Luciano Spalletti is an intense experience for me. It requires concentration and discipline every day, and that trust and communication have helped me grow and play with greater confidence.”