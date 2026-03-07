Juventus will be determined not to let this opportunity slip as they prepare to host Pisa this weekend in what has become a crucial stage of their season. The Bianconeri are fully aware that every remaining fixture now carries enormous importance as they attempt to secure a place inside the top four before the campaign concludes.

Their recent form has been far from convincing, yet there have been slight signs of improvement. Juventus are now unbeaten in their last two matches, winning one of them, and their most recent result against Roma could prove to be one of the most valuable outcomes they have achieved this season. Avoiding defeat in that contest has at least provided them with a platform to rebuild confidence as they approach the final stretch of the campaign.

Juventus chasing crucial momentum

With the season entering its decisive phase, Juventus know that consistency is essential if they are to achieve their objective. Matches such as this one represent a significant opportunity to collect maximum points, particularly when playing at home.

The men in black and white will be eager to control the match from the beginning and ensure they finish the encounter with all three points. There will also be a desire to score as many goals as possible, both to strengthen their position and to deliver a convincing performance for their supporters.

Confidence within the squad will also benefit greatly from a dominant display. A strong result could help create momentum and belief as they approach the remaining fixtures, all of which are effectively must-win encounters for the Old Lady.

Pisa struggling during a difficult season

Pisa arrive for this fixture, enduring a very disappointing campaign, and they currently appear likely to face relegation at the end of the season. Their performances throughout the term have lacked the consistency and quality required to compete effectively at this level.

The visitors have failed to win any of their last 16 matches in all competitions, and they were also defeated at home in the reverse fixture against Juventus earlier in the season.

Given that run, Juventus will be determined to ensure they are not the side that allows Pisa to finally end their poor sequence of results. The expectation is that the Bianconeri will aim for a comfortable victory while keeping a clean sheet.

Prediction

Juventus 3-0 Pisa