Juventus are keen to retain Dusan Vlahovic, and the striker appears willing to stay despite persistent reports linking him with top clubs such as Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Vlahovic is currently the most important forward in the Juventus squad, and any departure would almost certainly see him move to another leading European team.

The main obstacle to securing his long-term future at the club is a financial one. Vlahovic earns €1 million net per month this season, but Juventus have reportedly asked him to accept a 50% pay cut to sign a new contract at the Allianz Stadium. The striker has resisted these terms and is seeking a higher wage, creating a gap between his demands and what the club are willing to offer.

Juventus Seek Resolution

Vlahovic’s value to the squad is clear, and Juventus are prepared to spend heavily to secure a replacement if an agreement cannot be reached. Talks between the club and the player are ongoing as both sides attempt to find a solution that satisfies their respective positions. Maintaining the striker would ensure continuity in attack, while a departure would necessitate significant investment in a new centre forward.

Gianni Visnadi provided insight into the situation, emphasising Vlahovic’s importance to the team. As reported by Tuttojuve, he stated, “I’ve never changed my mind about Vlahovic. For me, Vlahovic is a great center forward, one of the strongest in our league and certainly the strongest Juventus has in its squad. If Juventus can buy him back and therefore make him an offer that Vlahovic will accept, they’re doing well. The problem is that Juventus still has an obligation to buy Openda for another €42 million, and David’s contract is worth €6.5 million net for another four years, so there’s a chance they’ll also sign Vlahovic. However, they need to get rid of one of these two, and that might not be easy.”

Financial and Strategic Challenges

Juventus must balance their desire to retain Vlahovic with existing financial commitments, including Openda’s transfer and David’s contract. The club will need to carefully manage resources while considering both sporting and economic factors. How they resolve these challenges will determine whether Vlahovic remains a central figure at Juventus or whether the club must pursue alternatives in the transfer market.