Lois Openda and Jonathan David could be remembered as two of the most disappointing signings in Juventus history, as their first season at the club has been underwhelming. Despite being considered key players, their performances have fallen short of expectations, and the Old Lady has not yet had the opportunity to replace them effectively.

In January, Juventus sought to strengthen its striking options, making efforts to sign a new forward. However, those attempts proved unsuccessful, and the club has since had to rely on Openda and David, particularly while Dusan Vlahovic has been sidelined through injury. Their limited output has been a source of frustration, and both players have frequently been left out of matchday squads in an effort to maintain team performance.

Federico Gatti Shows the Way

One player who has impressed in attack is Federico Gatti, who scored a decisive goal against AS Roma. His performance highlighted the contrast between his contribution and the struggles of David and Openda. Gatti’s effectiveness in a forward role has been noted as an example of what is expected at Juventus, emphasising hunger, determination, and the ambition to win matches.

Alessio Tacchinardi provided insight into this approach, suggesting that Gatti could be used in a more prominent attacking role as a signal to the struggling strikers. As reported by Tuttojuve, he stated, “I would risk Gatti in that role. At Juve, I want players who embody the spirit, who are hungry, who have the ambition to win matches. Gatti is one of these players. It’s certainly a strong signal to David and Openda to make them understand that it was a failure and that at the end of the season they should look for another position.”

Juventus Remain Focused

Juventus continue to manage the squad carefully to ensure that the team remains competitive in the league. The performances of Openda and David have placed pressure on the club to find solutions, but the emergence of players like Gatti demonstrates the club’s ability to adapt and motivate the squad. Juventus will need to make decisions regarding their attacking options before the season concludes, balancing individual development with the need for consistent results.