Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti has told the club’s CEO Damien Comolli exactly what he wants, as the two men continue to negotiate a new contract.

Following his disappointing tenure with the Italian national team, the 66-year-old was so eager to return to redeem himself that he was willing to accept a short-term deal when the Bianconeri decided to sack Igor Tudor in late October.

While the results have been far from perfect, most fans and observers would agree that the team has massively improved under the Tuscan’s guidance, whether in terms of the collective or the individual performances.

Therefore, the Juventus board is convinced that Spalletti is the right man to guide the team in the years to come.

Luciano Spalletti expecting strong reinforcement in the summer

In recent weeks, the two parties have made important strides in their contract talks. Some sources expect the signatures to arrive sooner rather than later, regardless of whether the club manages to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, a few details must be sorted out before reaching a full accord.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

According to Tuttosport, Spalletti isn’t too interested in the length of the contract, but he’s more focused on the club’s project and his own role within it.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the Tuscan tactician has requested an ambitious transfer market, where only Juventus-calibre players would arrive at Continassa.

Spalletti wants to be involved in Juventus transfer market

While quality reinforcement is Spalletti’s first demand, his second is to have an important say in the club’s transfer dealings.

The former Roma and Napoli coach would like to be involved in the discussion, as he believes signing the right players for his tactical jigsaw is key to the team’s success.

At this stage, it appears that the quality of the new arrivals could largely hinge on Champions League qualification. Nevertheless, Spalletti and Comolli should be able to find an agreement on the broad outlines.