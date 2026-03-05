Arkadiusz Milik is reportedly fit enough to rejoin the Juventus squad for Sunday’s Serie A contest against Pisa.

The Polish striker has been ruled out with a knee injury he sustained in June 2024 while preparing for Euro 2024.

The last time Milik played a match for Juventus dates back to Paolo Montero’s two-match tenure as caretaker in May 2024. The 32-year-old never entered the pitch during the reigns of Thiago Motta, Igor Tudor, and Luciano Spalletti.

Arkadiusz Milik set to rejoin Juventus squad on matchday

Unfortunately for Milik, his recovery path has been gruelling and filled with setbacks and relapses. In December, he made a brief return to the squad, acting as an unused substitute against Roma and Pisa, only to disappear again due to a calf injury.

According to Tuttosport, the former Ajax and Napoli star has recovered from the latest setback, and he’s been training normally alongside his teammates during the week.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper expects him to be called up for Saturday’s home fixture against Pisa.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Pole confirmed his imminent return with a post on social media, thanking everyone for their support during his agonising journey.

“Sometimes the journey is more difficult, but it’s precisely in those moments that you learn to appreciate what you have more,” wrote Milik on his Instagram account.

“Training with the team, spending time with my family, and being able to do what I love. I’m grateful for the people around me and for being back on the pitch. Thank you also for all the birthday wishes and your support.”

Milik turned 32 on February 28 and received an outpour of birthday wishes from Juventus supporters.

Luciano Spalletti set for double attacking boost

Although his reintroduction will be gradual, Milik’s return to action should be an important boost for Luciano Spalletti, who has repeatedly rued the absence of a genuine centre-forward following Dusan Vlahovic’s injury, as Jonathan David and Lois Openda haven’t been able to fill the gap properly.

Speaking of the Serbian bomber, his return from injury is also on the horizon. He has also resumed group training, but it remains to be seen whether his reintegration will ensue this week or will be delayed until next weekend’s trip to Udine.