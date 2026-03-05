Juventus will reportedly try to recruit Tottenham Hotspur striker Randal Kolo Muani once more this summer.

The Frenchman had a six-month loan stint with the Bianconeri between January and June 2025, before returning to his parent club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Last summer, the two clubs spent several months negotiating before eventually hitting a brick wall. In the end, Juventus resorted to Lois Openda as a last-minute alternative, signing the Belgian on deadline day. For his part, Kolo Muani joined the Spurs on a season-long deal.

Spurs refused to release Randal Kolo Muani in January

Last month, Juventus attempted to sign a new centre-forward to fill in for the injured Dusan Vlahovic.

Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini opened talks with several names, including Jean-Philippe Mateta and Youssef En-Nesyri, before turning to Kolo Muani.

The Bianconeri repaired their relationship with PSG, who gave them the green light to sign the Frenchman. However, the Serie A giants couldn’t convince Tottenham to terminate his loan stint.

Nevertheless, Kolo Muani isn’t expected to dwell in North London for too long, especially amidst his personal struggles. He has only managed to score four goals this season, with only a single strike in the Premier League.

Juventus keen to bring back Kolo Muani

According to Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri will try to reunite with the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker once his loan spell with Spurs expires.

As the Juventus insider explains, PSG’s asking price will certainly drop from the €50 million that was requested last summer. The 27-year-old’s contract with the European champions is only valid until June 2028.

Balzarini insists that Juventus will try to make way for Kolo Muani’s arrival by offloading either Jonathan David or Openda, preferably the latter, who is now considered an afterthought at Continassa.