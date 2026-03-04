Juventus and Bologna share a strong working relationship, a factor that could facilitate negotiations should the Bianconeri decide to pursue a player from the Rossoblu.

While many Italian clubs, particularly the traditional powerhouses, are often reluctant to sell directly to Juventus, Bologna have maintained open channels with the Turin side. The two clubs have completed several transfers in the past, reinforcing a professional rapport that remains intact.

As the current campaign progresses, Juventus continue to monitor Santiago Castro closely. The forward has emerged as one of the standout performers in Serie A in recent months, playing a pivotal role in Bologna’s transformation into a formidable side.

Castro’s Rise in Serie A

Bologna are now regarded as one of the most challenging teams to face in the division. Their ability to nurture and develop promising talent has been evident, even if larger clubs frequently move to secure their standout players.

Castro assumed greater responsibility following the departure of Joshua Zirkzee and has adapted impressively to the demands of Italian football. His consistent performances and growing influence have not gone unnoticed, and Juventus are keen to strengthen their attacking options by adding a player of his profile.

The Bianconeri are expected to explore a potential move at the end of the season, when formal negotiations would be possible. However, any deal is likely to require a significant financial commitment.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Bologna Set Firm Valuation

According to Tuttojuve, Bologna has already placed a valuation of at least 40 million euros on Castro, and that figure could rise further if interest from other clubs intensifies.

Such a price underlines both his importance to Bologna and the scale of the challenge facing Juventus. While the relationship between the clubs may ease discussions, any agreement will ultimately depend on whether the Bianconeri are prepared to meet the financial demands attached to one of Serie A’s most promising attacking talents.