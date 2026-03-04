Juventus have long admired Bernardo Silva and have now sought information about the possibility of signing him as a free agent at the end of this season.

The men in black and white regard him as one of the finest and most experienced players available on the market once this term concludes. Although the club are satisfied with the current composition of their squad, it is widely acknowledged that they lack a profile comparable to Silva, who is spearheading Manchester City’s pursuit of a quadruple this season.

Financial Obstacles to a Potential Deal

As Silva’s contract approaches its expiry, there might have been suggestions that his relevance would diminish. However, that has not been the case. He has continued to deliver outstanding performances, prompting Manchester City to consider retaining him. Despite that, it appears he favours seeking a new challenge, and Juventus are keen to provide that opportunity should he decide to move on.

While representing one of Europe’s leading clubs would undoubtedly appeal to him, financial considerations are expected to play a decisive role, particularly at this stage of his career. According to Il Bianconero, the principal reason Juventus are not currently close to securing his signature is their limited salary offer.

Salary Gap Remains Significant

The report states that the Bianconeri can offer approximately 6 million euros net per season. That figure is identical to the amount earned by Kenan Yildiz, who is set to become the club’s highest-paid player moving forward.

This financial constraint represents a significant hurdle in negotiations. Unless Juventus can improve their proposal, the prospect of landing a player of Silva’s calibre on a free transfer may remain out of reach, despite their longstanding admiration and clear sporting interest in adding his experience and quality to their ranks.