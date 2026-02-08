Juventus are reportedly serious about signing Bernardo Silva, who is widely expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has been one of the most influential players at the Etihad Stadium since joining the club in the summer of 2017. However, he appears to be heading towards the exit door after nine years of service.

The Portuguese playmaker is currently running on an expiring contract, and both parties appear inclined to head in separate directions.

Juve determined to poach Bernardo Silva from Man City

Juventus have now emerged as one of Silva’s staunchest admirers, as the links between the player and the Serie A giants have intensified in recent weeks.

After entering the final months of his contract, the former Monaco star is now entitled to sign a pre-contract agreement with the club, paving the way for a summer move.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), the Bianconeri have already begun their work on this front, opening a dialogue with the player’s entourage.

However, the source insists that Silva isn’t expected to make a final decision on his future until March, so he’ll have the opportunity to assess all of his options in the coming weeks.

Why Juventus need Bernardo Silva

While Juve’s midfield is blistering with athletic, hardworking players like Khephren Thuram, Manuel Locatelli, and Weston McKennie, the department lacks a creative force like Silva. Therefore, the Man City star would arguably be the missing piece in the middle of the park.

While announcing Kenan Yildiz’s contract renewal, Juventus CEO Damien Comolli promised that this would only be the beginning in the club’s path towards restoring its status among the European elite.

“We want to bring Juventus back to the success it deserves. Yildiz is a football star. Kenan’s renewal is the first step on a journey; it won’t be the only one.”

Hence, it remains to be seen if Silva will be one of the stars who will arrive to bolster the Old Lady’s ranks in the summer.