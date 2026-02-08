Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti identifies Lloyd Kelly as a potential candidate to take set-pieces in the coming games.

The 27-year-old joined the Bianconeri just over a year ago, and he was considered by most fans and observers a panic buy from Cristiano Giuntoli.

The Englishman joined the Serie A giants on loan from Newcastle United with an option to buy for €20 million, which was later activated.

Will Lloyd Kelly start taking set pieces at Juventus?

Kelly had a challenging first few months in Turin. However, he’s been showcasing his true worth since the start of the season, cementing himself as a protagonist at the back.

But according to Spalletti, the former Bournemouth star isn’t only a defensively apt player, but also has hidden skills on the ball.

Lloyd Kelly (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

As the manager explains, the Bristol native is capable of playing with both feet, and he’s also a solid set-piece taker.

“Kelly is a very strong player. For now, he’s only using a small percentage of his potential,” argued Spalletti in his press conference ahead of the Serie A contest against Lazio (via JuventusNews24).

“We think he’s only left-footed, but he can also use his right very well. He has quality in his passing when he comes out of the box and creates opportunities for himself to play with the team.

“He’s a great left-footed free kicker, we want him to take a few… He’s a complete player.”

Juventus have several left-footed options for set pieces

Juventus had supposedly signed a quality left-footed free-kick taker in Teun Koopmeiners in 2024, but the Dutchman has only displayed his set-piece qualities in a few flashes.

Moreover, the former Atalanta man is no longer a regular starter, although he could replace Kelly on Sunday, as Spalletti had also revealed that the Englishman is struggling with a slight physical problem that could rule him out of the game against Lazio.

Andrea Cambiaso and Francisco Conceicao are also left-footed options, but they’re more inclined to take corner kicks or crossing free-kicks than aiming at goal.

Edon Zhegrova might be the best option of the lot, but his scarce playing time is preventing him from showcasing this skill among others.