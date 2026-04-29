Dusan Vlahovic is set to receive the opportunity to change clubs as a free agent at the end of June, yet the striker now reportedly wants to remain at Juventus despite previously rejecting their contract proposal. His future has become one of the key issues the club must resolve before the summer.

The Serbian currently earns 12 million euros net per season, and Juventus had asked him to accept a 50 per cent pay cut in order to extend his deal. At the time, he was not prepared to agree to those revised terms.

Juventus Hold Stronger Position

Vlahovic delayed further negotiations, and no agreement was reached, but Juventus now appear to be negotiating from a stronger position. Recent injury problems have reportedly reduced interest from many leading clubs across Europe.

Even teams willing to take a chance on the forward may be reluctant to offer wages close to his current salary. That reality is understood to have increased his desire to remain at the Allianz Stadium under more modest terms.

Juventus, meanwhile, can afford to be patient. With the player approaching the end of his contract, they are in control of whether to reopen discussions or move in a different direction.

Striker Keen To Stay In Turin

The club have suspended talks until the end of the season, but there is a growing sense that they may choose to move on from the former Fiorentina attacker rather than offer a new long-term deal. Much could depend on their wider plans in the transfer market.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic is now pushing to stay, even if it means accepting a short-term arrangement. He is said to be open to signing a two-year contract to continue his career in Turin.

That willingness suggests a significant shift from his previous stance and may reflect the limited options currently available elsewhere. Remaining with Juventus could provide stability and an opportunity to rebuild momentum.

For Juventus, the decision will likely centre on finances, fitness concerns, and whether they believe Vlahovic can still become a reliable leading striker. They may also weigh the benefits of investing in a younger or more consistent option.

At present, no final decision has been made on the attacker’s future. Juventus remain in a position of strength and can take their time before determining whether Vlahovic’s next chapter should still be in black and white.