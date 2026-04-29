Massimo De Santis was banned for one year in the aftermath of the Calciopoli scandal, which relegated Juventus to Serie B and sent shockwaves through Italian football. The case remains one of the most controversial episodes in the modern history of the sport in Italy.

Italian referees have again come under scrutiny following fresh allegations of corruption, this time involving Inter Milan rather than Juventus. The renewed attention on officiating has inevitably prompted comparisons with previous scandals and reopened debate about governance within the game.

De Santis Breaks His Silence

Juventus and its supporters may note that the current spotlight is not focused on their club, which has often been at the centre of controversy in Italian football. The Bianconeri’s status as the most successful side in the country has frequently made them a subject of intense scrutiny.

With some referees now under investigation, De Santis has spoken publicly about the role he was accused of playing during the Calciopoli scandal. As quoted by Tuttojuve, he said: “I was convicted (one year in the Supreme Court for criminal association, ed.), but that was an investigation in which there was no desire to seek the truth, they just had to prove a theorem.

Comments On Juventus Claims

“Juve? Look, I hope Rocchi and the other suspects face judges who aren’t chasing culprits, but the truth. They accused me of favouring Juve, under me, that team lost three times.”

His remarks suggest he still strongly disputes the narrative surrounding the case and believes the investigation was driven by a predetermined conclusion rather than a search for facts. Such comments are likely to reignite discussion among supporters and observers.

The Calciopoli affair continues to cast a long shadow over Italian football, with opinions remaining deeply divided many years later. For some, it represents necessary accountability, while others view aspects of the process as flawed.

Juventus fans may be relieved that the present allegations concern another club, especially given how frequently their own team has been associated with controversy in the past. Recent years of reduced dominance on the pitch may also have shifted some of the attention elsewhere.

Even so, any new claims involving referees or corruption inevitably revive memories of earlier scandals. Italian football will hope that current investigations are handled transparently so that confidence in the game can be protected moving forward.