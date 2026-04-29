Juventus are enjoying a strong season and are determined to secure a Champions League place after recovering from a disappointing start to the campaign. Their improvement over recent months has strengthened confidence around the club and raised expectations for the future.

Under Luciano Spalletti, several players who struggled during the first half of the season have begun to perform at a much higher level. The turnaround has helped stabilise results, and the Old Lady will be keen to maintain that momentum through the final weeks.

Squad Changes Still Expected

However, improved form does not mean Juventus will avoid making changes when the season ends. The club are still expected to strengthen key areas of the squad, and not every current player is guaranteed to remain in Turin.

Despite recent progress, there are members of the squad who have reportedly failed to convince the club that they can be trusted long term. Juventus are therefore likely to consider departures as they seek to build a group capable of competing at the highest level next season.

Three Players Could Leave

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are preparing to sell Lois Openda, Edon Zhegrova, and Vasilije Adžić when the current campaign concludes. The report adds that agents have been informed to help find new clubs for the trio.

Such a move would indicate a clear intention to refresh the squad and create space for stronger additions during the summer transfer window. Juventus are believed to have ambitious plans as they look to challenge for the Serie A title next term.

Allowing players to leave can also help free wages and generate funds for incoming transfers. That financial flexibility may prove important if the club pursue multiple targets in key positions.

Juventus appear determined to ensure that any player not considered essential is moved on, giving them the best possible chance to improve overall squad quality. Decisions of this nature are often necessary for teams aiming to return to the summit of domestic football.

With Champions League qualification still the immediate objective, Juventus must first finish the season strongly. Once that is secured, attention is likely to turn quickly towards reshaping the squad for an even more competitive campaign ahead.