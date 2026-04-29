Goncalo Ramos has reportedly been offered to Juventus as Paris Saint-Germain look to offload the Portuguese striker at the end of this season. The Bianconeri are not the only side approached, with other teams, including clubs in Serie A, also made aware of his potential availability.

Juventus are understood to rate Ramos as a talented forward, and they may require a new striker if Dusan Vlahovic is allowed to leave during the summer transfer window. However, the Bianconeri are also believed to have a clear profile in mind regarding the type of attacker they wish to recruit.

Juventus Weighing Striker Options

The club’s immediate priority remains finishing the current campaign strongly before turning full attention towards summer business. Nevertheless, behind-the-scenes planning is already underway, and Ramos has reportedly been offered to both Juventus and AC Milan.

A decision on whether to pursue the Portuguese forward is likely to depend on wider market opportunities, finances, and possible departures. Juventus may prefer to assess several options before committing to any one target.

Milan Showing Greater Interest

As reported by Tuttojuve, AC Milan is showing serious interest in adding Ramos to its squad at the end of the season, while Juventus are not currently as enthusiastic. That could give Milan an advantage if they decide to move discussions forward quickly.

Juventus also appear more focused on signing his teammate Randal Kolo Muani, who is spending this season on loan at Tottenham. Their stronger interest elsewhere may explain why they are currently taking a measured approach regarding Ramos.

The club may feel there will be further chances to sign a striker before the close of the window, particularly if several forwards become available across Europe. That confidence could reduce any urgency to act immediately for Ramos.

There is little doubt that Ramos is a quality striker with attributes that could strengthen many teams. However, Juventus do not presently appear as committed as they might need to be if they genuinely wish to bring him to Turin this summer.