Just one year after joining Manchester City from AC Milan, Tijjani Reijnders could be set for a return to Italian football, with Juventus reportedly interested in signing the midfielder. His future has become a growing subject of discussion after a difficult first season in England.

The Dutchman has endured a challenging campaign, and Manchester City are said to be prepared to cut their losses by allowing him to leave permanently. A swift departure would represent a surprising turn after the expectations that surrounded his arrival from Serie A.

Difficult Season at Manchester City

Reijnders was one of the first names on the team sheet when the season began and scored several important goals for City. He also made several useful contributions in midfield, suggesting he could establish himself as a regular option under Pep Guardiola.

However, over recent months, opportunities have become increasingly limited. Guardiola has instead focused on alternative midfield options, with Reijnders struggling to secure minutes and seemingly falling down the pecking order at the club.

Juventus And Arsenal Monitoring Situation

Juventus are expected to continue working to strengthen their squad as they look to improve results and add fresh quality to the dressing room. As reported by Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are now considering bringing Reijnders back to the top flight, where he previously impressed with AC Milan.

A return to Serie A could appeal to the midfielder, particularly given his familiarity with the league and the style of football. Juventus may also believe he could quickly rediscover his best form in a more suitable environment.

However, they are likely to face serious competition from Arsenal, who are also said to be interested in signing him from Manchester City. The London club could see him as a valuable option capable of adding technical quality and experience to their midfield department.

Reijnders may also be tempted to remain in England and prove that he can succeed in the Premier League after a disappointing season. That possibility could hand Arsenal an important advantage if they choose to pursue a deal.