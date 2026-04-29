Juventus will look to strengthen its squad in the summer, and signing free agents would help it save money while still securing strong value.

In the next transfer window, there will be several high-quality players available without a transfer fee.

Clubs looking to sign free agents will have many options to choose from, and it is not just the clubs that have choices available to them; their fans can also avail themselves of betting sites not on gamstop making it a win-win all around.

Here are some top targets Juventus should consider adding to their squad.

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski is one of the greatest goal scorers of his generation, and the Polish striker would add goals and winning experience to the Juventus squad.

He is no longer young, but he could still offer Juve up to two strong seasons, and that is why they are being linked to the Barcelona ace.

Mohamed Salah

Arguably the greatest African player to compete in the Premier League, Salah will leave Liverpool as a free agent in the summer.

The Egyptian would bring goals, pace and commercial value to Juventus if the Bianconeri managed to add him to their squad.

Bernardo Silva

Silva is another player Juventus are considering signing, and the veteran Man City star would be a free agent at the end of the term.

It remains unclear if he wants to return to Benfica, but Juve are keen to add him to their squad, and it is a move they should pursue if they receive encouragement that he would move to Turin.

Marcos Senesi

Bournemouth’s Senesi is one of the finest defenders in Europe at present and would leave the Premier League club as a free agent at the end of this term.

Juve have been in touch, but the competition is strong, and they would need to offer a significant salary to convince him to reject other offers.

The centre back would be an outstanding signing.

Julian Brandt

Another top player who will become a free agent at the end of this season is Brandt, and Juve needs to make contact to bring him to Turin.

He has been excellent in Germany, where he is leaving Borussia Dortmund after they failed to meet his demands to sign a new contract.

Those demands are unknown, but Juventus should be willing to offer him an attractive deal.

Leon Goretzka

The Bianconeri have been pursuing a move for Goretzka over the last few weeks, and they are making the right choice.

He still performs at the highest level with Bayern Munich and could deliver real value to their team in Turin.