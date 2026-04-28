The important transfer window dates for the 2026/2027 Serie A season have now been confirmed, allowing clubs to begin detailed preparations behind the scenes. Recruitment departments, managers, and executives will use the coming weeks to assess priorities and identify areas where their squads require improvement before the next campaign begins.

Inter Milan are set to win the league crown at the end of this term after consistently remaining at the top of the table over recent months. Their sustained form has placed them in a commanding position, while rivals have struggled to maintain the same level of consistency across the season.

Confirmed Summer Registration Period

Challengers such as Napoli and AC Milan have since fallen away in the title race, and their immediate focus is now likely to be securing a place inside the top four. Achieving that objective would still represent an important outcome and could shape their summer planning significantly.

As reported by Football Italia, the Serie A transfer window will open on 29 June 2026 and close on 1 September 2026 at 19.00 BST, 20.00 CET. Those dates now provide certainty for clubs seeking to complete incoming and outgoing business in an organised manner.

Winter Window Dates Announced

The winter transfer window will then open on 2 January 2027 and close at 19.00 BST, 20.00 CET, on 1 February 2027. That secondary period often gives clubs a chance to address injuries, replace departures, or strengthen positions that have underperformed during the first half of the season.

Teams now know exactly when they will be permitted to sign and sell players, with Juventus expected to be among the clubs active during the next two windows. Their activity could depend heavily on how effectively they strengthen in the summer and whether their performances continue to improve.

If Juventus secure strong additions in the summer and the team continues to play well, they may decide there is no urgent need for further business during the winter market. However, results, injuries, and squad depth are all factors that could still influence their final approach.