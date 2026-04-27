Super agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos to Juventus and Milan.

The two Serie A giants clashed heads on Sunday evening in a disappointing contest that ended in a goalless draw.

The action at San Siro emphasised the two clubs’ dire need for firepower. Both managements have long realised their squads’ limitations upfront, and they’re already considering their options on the market.

Juventus & Milan offered PSG striker Goncalo Ramos

While Juventus are still trying to lock down Dusan Vlahovic with a new contract, they’re also aiming to sign at least one new centre-forward to replace the underwhelming Lois Openda and the physically broken Arkadiusz Milik.

The Bianconeri have contacted the camp of Barcelona veteran Robert Lewandowski, who has also been linked to Milan.

Juventus are also keen to bring back Randal Kolo Muani, who certainly won’t dwell at Tottenham beyond the current campaign. The Frenchman will return to PSG in the summer before trying to find himself a new club.

But according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto (via TuttoJuve), Kolo Muani isn’t the only striker who could make the move from Paris to Turin in the summer, as Goncalo Ramos has also been offered to the Old Lady.

The transfer market expert reveals that the Portuguese international is on his way out of Parc des Princes, and that his agent, Mendes, has offered his services to Juve and Milan.

Mendes already negotiating with Juventus on other fronts

As Moretto explains, Mendes has also been working with Juventus on two other potential transfers: Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva and Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Therefore, the Portuguese agent has seemingly floated the idea of signing Ramos during his ongoing conversation with Juventus.

The 24-year-old rose through the ranks of Benfica and became a regular starter under Roger Schmidt, before moving to PSG for €65 million in the summer of 2023.

However, with Luis Enrique preferring to play Ousmane Dembele as a false 9, Ramos is considered a mere backup in PSG’s star-studded attack.

This season, the Portuguese international has contributed with 12 goals and two assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

The striker’s contract with the European champions will expire in June 2028, and Moretto insists the club won’t sell him on the cheap.