Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly decided to split paths with his longtime agent, Darko Ristic.

The 26-year-old has been the Bianconeri’s main centre-forward since making his €80 million move from Fiorentina in January 2022.

While the Serbian hasn’t quite fulfilled his early-career promise, he is still considered a key player for the club, one that Luciano Spalletti is hoping to rely on next season.

However, with his contract expiring in June, the player’s future remains up in the air.

Dusan Vlahovic distances himself from Darko Ristic

While the striker’s departure was almost considered a foregone conclusion a few months ago, Vlahovic and Juventus decided to embark on a new round of negotiations in the hopes of reaching an agreement on a new contract.

The player’s father, Milos Vlahovic, has been negotiating on his son’s behalf.

According to TuttoJuve, the father’s involvement is no coincidence, as Ristic’s role has been reduced, with the two parties expected to head in separate directions.

As the source explains, Vlahovic could be on the cusp of officially parting ways with the agent who has been representing him for years.

The report thus expects Milos Vlahovic to play a more prominent role for the time being, but the family is leaving the door open for a new agent if a suitable proposal arrives.

Vlahovic to finally sign Juventus renewal after ditching his agent?

With Ristic increasingly out of the picture, TuttoJuve believes that an agreement between the player and the club could become more plausible.

The source claims that the agent has been advising his client to avoid signing a new contract that would tie him to Juventus in the long run.

Instead, he urged the player to test free agency in the hopes of sparking a bidding war between several suitors.

It is well known that football agents often benefit from free transfers, as they usually pocket significant commissions along with various other incentives.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the agent’s absence would pave the way for Vlahovic’s long-awaited contract renewal.

The Serbian international is currently the league’s highest-paid player with a yearly net salary of €12 million. However, he’s said to be willing to halve his wages to fall in line with the club’s current financial parameters.