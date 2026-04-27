On Sunday, Juventus settled for a draw against Milan, thus missing the opportunity to climb to third place in the Serie A standings.

While a point at San Siro is by no means a terrible result, the Bianconeri’s chasers, Roma and Como, took the opportunity to reduce the gap to three points.

At this stage, the Bianconeri remain fourth in the table, but their Champions League rivals are within striking distance. With only four rounds remaining before the end of the season, there is no more margin for mistakes.

Juve’s four remaining fixtures

The good news for Juventus is that the big gauntlet is now behind them, having played Atalanta, Bologna, and Milan in the last three rounds. Luciano Spalletti’s men escaped unscathed, registering an impressive seven out of nine points.

The Old Lady’s four remaining fixtures are all against clubs residing in the bottom half of the table, beginning with Hellas Verona, who are practically relegated. The Gialloblu will arrive at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Afterwards, Juventus will travel to Salento for a meeting against Lecce at the Via del Mare. With the Giallorossi involved in a relegation scrap against Cremonese, this could be a tougher fixture.

In the penultimate round of the season, the Bianconeri will host their rivals Fiorentina, who have managed to put relegation fears behind them.

On the final day of the campaign, they will play the Derby della Mole against Torino away from home.

Juventus still need 10 points to guarantee Champions League football

While these fixtures are no walk in the park, Juventus have a relatively easier schedule than Como, who will host Napoli next week, and Roma, who still have to negotiate a Derby against Lazio.

The Bianconeri also have their fate in their hands. As long as they assemble enough points, they can book their place in the Champions League regardless of their chasers’ results.

But to absolutely guarantee their UCL spot, they must gather at least 10 out of 12 points from their remaining rounds.

That’s because Como would have the advantage over Spalletti’s men should they tie in points, having beaten them twice this season.

On the other hand, if Juventus and Roma were to finish level on points, the Old Lady would have the edge thanks to a superior head-to-head record.