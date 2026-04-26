Following October’s goalless draw at the Allianz Stadium, Milan and Juventus settled for another stalemate at San Siro, as the two sides remain third and fourth in the Serie A table.

Milan & Juventus starting lineup

Max Allegri started with his usual 3-5-2 formation, led by Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic. Luka Modric acted as a Regista between Adrien Rabiot and Youssouf Fofana, while Alexis Saelemaekers and Davide Bartesaghi started on the wings.

On the other hand, Luciano Spalletti opted for a 3-4-2-1 system spearheaded by Jonathan David, with Francisco Conceicao and Jeremie Boga in support. Manuel Locatelli linked up with Khephren Thuram in the double pivot, while Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso acted as wing-backs.

Juventus had the slight advantage in goalless first half

The contest started with the Bianconeri in control of the ball, and the hosts sitting deep in their own areas. Nevertheless, Spalletti’s men weren’t able to create serious chances during the first 30 minutes.

In fact, Milan were the first to threaten, first through a dangerous run from Fofana, who hit the side netting, and then a shot from Rabiot that was too central to beat Michele Di Gregorio.

Juventus then retook the initiative, scoring a goal that was disallowed by VAR for offside. Conceicao received the ball on the right flank. He dropped the shoulder and went to the outside before picking up Thuram at the mouth of the goal. The Frenchman finished the play with a simple tap-in, but the timing of his movement was slightly premature.

Conceicao was the author of another two chances before half-time. On the first occasion, he produced a stellar control after receiving a long ball from Locatelli. He then tried a shot from an acute angle, but Mike Maignan stopped it with his body.

On the second occasion, his angle was more convenient, but his effort was too weak to trouble the French goalkeeper.

Milan denied by the post

The second half began with a double chance for Juventus squandered by Boga and Conceicao, who was once again denied by Maignan. On the other end of the pitch, a swift attack from Milan saw Leao set up a glorious chance for Saelemaekers, but the Belgian’s shot crashed against the woodwork.

Juventus then dominated the action, but couldn’t create anything noteworthy, not even following the late introductions of Kenan Yildiz, Edon Zhegrova, and Dusan Vlahovic.

In the end, both sides seemed content to share the spoils, but the Bianconeri wasted a golden opportunity to earn a win that would have propelled them to third place. Moreover, they have allowed Como and Roma to reduce the gap to four points, setting the stage for a nervy May.

Milan 0-0 Juventus

Milan (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana (66′ Ricci), Modric (77′ Jashari), Rabiot, Bartesaghi (46′ Estupinian); Leao (77′ Nkunku), Pulisic (60′ Fullkrug).

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram (70′ Koopmeiners), Cambiaso (70′ Holm); Conceiçao (78′ Zhegrova), Boga (78′ Yildiz); David (86′ Vlahovic). Coach: Spalletti.

Referee: Sozza from Seregno

Yellow cards: Cambiaso (20′), Bartesaghi (38′), Boga (71′), Estupinian (74′), Locatelli (85′).